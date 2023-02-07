COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-JAPAN/MARCOS

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 07

7 de Febrero de 2023

President Marcos Jr statement before visit to Japan

Start: 08 Feb 2023 04:25 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2023 05:15 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the departure honours and issues a statement before departing for a four-day working visit in Japan.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - Departure honours followed by a statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RTVM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La reacción de Stefi Roitman al escuchar por primera vez la canción que le dedicó Ricky Montaner

La reacción de Stefi Roitman al escuchar por primera vez la canción que le dedicó Ricky Montaner

El actor de “Danza con lobos” acusado de abuso sexual a menores en Las Vegas seguirá detenido

Del paseo familiar de Gisele Bündchen a las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner: celebrities en un click

Cuál es la película más vista en HBO Max Argentina este día

Carlos Rivera fue argentino por un día: probó medialunas, churros y dio su veredicto

TENDENCIAS

Por qué los pequeños humedales son fundamentales para evitar la contaminación de los ríos

Por qué los pequeños humedales son fundamentales para evitar la contaminación de los ríos

WhatsApp añade 4 funciones nuevas para los estados: más privacidad y reacciones

Tres estrategias de las mujeres exitosas para mantener el impulso de su carrera

Enjoy Punta del Este celebra el primer torneo de póker internacional del año junto al Kun Agüero y Gonzalo Valenzuela

10 consejos para acompañar a una persona diagnosticada con cáncer

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El terremoto en la Ciudad Vieja de Alepo preocupa a la Unesco

El terremoto en la Ciudad Vieja de Alepo preocupa a la Unesco

Detuvieron al coronel de la Policía Militar brasileña que debía evitar los asaltos a los edificios públicos el 8 de enero

La dictadura de Ortega condenó a otros cuatro sacerdotes en Nicaragua: 10 años de prisión

Espacio Público denunció que aumentaron un 166 % las violaciones a la libertad de expresión en Venezuela

Nueva York ofrece pagar traslados voluntarios de migrantes venezolanos a Canadá