Lunes 6 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/SANLIURFA

REUTERS

FEB 06

6 de Febrero de 2023

Live from Sanliurfa after deadly Turkey earthquake

Start: 06 Feb 2023 14:33 GMT

End: 06 Feb 2023 15:33 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING++

Sanliurfa, Turkey - Live from Sanliurfa after the deadly Turkey earthquake

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw

DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw

Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

