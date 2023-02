Turkish Interior minister reacts to deadly earthquake

Start: 06 Feb 2023 04:46 GMT

End: 06 Feb 2023 04:47 GMT

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu speaks following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AFAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com