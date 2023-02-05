COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

Argentine Standings

5 de Febrero de 2023

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lanus 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Tigre 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Rosario Central 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Newell's 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Huracan 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Barracas Central 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Argentinos 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
CA Platense 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Banfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Estudiantes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Arsenal 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Colon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Atletico Tucuman 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Talleres 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Gimnasia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

___

Friday, Jan. 27

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2

Talleres 0, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

