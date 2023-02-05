COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

5 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 45 29 11 4 1 63 136 113
Providence 45 27 9 7 2 63 135 117
Charlotte 44 25 15 2 2 54 136 129
Springfield 45 23 17 1 4 51 139 129
Lehigh Valley 44 22 17 3 2 49 131 134
Hartford 45 19 17 3 6 47 131 142
Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152
WB/Scranton 44 20 19 2 3 45 122 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 44 30 12 1 1 62 156 138
Utica 45 22 16 5 2 51 132 135
Syracuse 43 21 15 4 3 49 157 140
Rochester 41 21 17 2 1 45 129 141
Laval 45 18 19 6 2 44 159 164
Cleveland 42 17 20 3 2 39 135 163
Belleville 44 17 22 4 1 39 142 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 43 24 11 6 2 56 160 126
Milwaukee 44 26 15 1 2 55 157 130
Iowa 44 22 14 4 4 52 135 132
Rockford 44 22 16 4 2 50 143 147
Manitoba 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 133
Grand Rapids 42 18 20 2 2 40 118 151
Chicago 42 16 22 3 1 36 120 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111
Coachella Valley 40 29 7 3 1 62 149 110
Abbotsford 45 26 15 2 2 56 157 136
Colorado 43 26 14 3 0 55 129 111
Ontario 42 23 17 1 1 48 133 118
Tucson 45 21 20 4 0 46 151 155
Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139
San Jose 45 18 24 0 3 39 116 151
Henderson 46 16 27 0 3 35 118 134
San Diego 45 12 33 0 0 24 114 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Tucson 2, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Laval 7, Toronto 3

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Hartford 8, WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 4

Providence 4, Utica 1

Rochester 5, Belleville 4

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

