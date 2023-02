Pope speaks on laws criminalising LGBT people

Start: 05 Feb 2023 17:10 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2023 18:10 GMT

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope speaks on laws criminalising LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com