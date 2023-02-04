NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|Tampa Bay
|48
|32
|15
|1
|65
|175
|141
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|Florida
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|178
|183
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|Pittsburgh
|49
|24
|16
|9
|57
|161
|153
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|148
|144
|Philadelphia
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|142
|162
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|Minnesota
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|151
|138
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|151
|133
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Arizona
|50
|16
|28
|6
|38
|131
|177
|Chicago
|48
|15
|29
|4
|34
|118
|176
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|177
|151
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|160
|148
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|187
|163
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|San Jose
|51
|15
|25
|11
|41
|157
|196
|Anaheim
|50
|16
|29
|5
|37
|125
|205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 3 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.