COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 4 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

3 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 44 29 10 4 1 63 135 108
Providence 44 26 9 7 2 61 131 116
Charlotte 43 24 15 2 2 52 131 126
Springfield 44 22 17 1 4 49 134 125
Lehigh Valley 43 21 17 3 2 47 126 133
WB/Scranton 43 20 18 2 3 45 120 117
Bridgeport 44 19 18 6 1 45 141 147
Hartford 44 18 17 3 6 45 123 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 43 30 11 1 1 62 153 131
Utica 44 22 15 5 2 51 131 131
Syracuse 42 21 14 4 3 49 154 135
Rochester 40 20 17 2 1 43 124 137
Laval 44 17 19 6 2 42 152 161
Cleveland 41 17 19 3 2 39 133 160
Belleville 43 17 22 3 1 38 138 160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 42 24 10 6 2 56 158 120
Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125
Iowa 43 22 14 4 3 51 133 129
Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125
Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145
Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149
Chicago 41 15 22 3 1 34 117 153

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 43 30 11 2 0 62 162 110
Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109
Colorado 42 25 14 3 0 53 127 110
Abbotsford 43 24 15 2 2 52 151 132
Ontario 41 23 16 1 1 48 133 116
Tucson 44 20 20 4 0 44 149 155
Bakersfield 42 18 21 2 1 39 125 137
San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145
Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132
San Diego 44 12 32 0 0 24 113 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Bakersfield 5, Calgary 1

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Célebre pianista chileno se sumó a las críticas por la decisión del Festival de Viña del Mar de dar de baja su tradicional orquesta

Célebre pianista chileno se sumó a las críticas por la decisión del Festival de Viña del Mar de dar de baja su tradicional orquesta

De las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner en el Caribe al impresionante look de Rita Ora en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

“Ojalá pueda venir siempre”: Tini está lista para compartir su “Cupido” con México y su poder femenino

Criticaron al Youtuber más famoso del mundo por pagar 1000 cirugías oculares y regalar un Tesla

Ranking de las series más populares de Netflix en Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Cómo será el viaje entre los dos polos que planean realizar con un SUV eléctrico

Cómo será el viaje entre los dos polos que planean realizar con un SUV eléctrico

Crean el primer metaverso que rescata la cultura y las tradiciones afrocolombianas

Cuáles son los lugares donde la gente se siente más feliz o más triste en las grandes ciudades

Cáncer: cuáles son las principales barreras para acceder al diagnóstico en Argentina y la región

Instagram añadirá suscripciones como Twitter

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Represión en Irán: denuncian que las fuerzas de seguridad apuntan a los ojos de los manifestantes para cegarlos

Represión en Irán: denuncian que las fuerzas de seguridad apuntan a los ojos de los manifestantes para cegarlos

El Tribunal Electoral de Guatemala ratificó el rechazo a la inscripción de la candidatura presidencial de Thelma Cabrera

Canadá sancionará a 38 individuos y 16 empresas rusas por difundir propaganda afín al Kremlin

Mientras siguen las protestas, el Congreso de Perú descartó un cuarto proyecto para adelantar las elecciones

Un ex viceministro chavista pidió a la Justicia española que cite al dictador Nicolás Maduro por irregularidades en PDVSA