AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 44 29 10 4 1 63 135 108 Providence 44 26 9 7 2 61 131 116 Charlotte 43 24 15 2 2 52 131 126 Springfield 44 22 17 1 4 49 134 125 Lehigh Valley 43 21 17 3 2 47 126 133 WB/Scranton 43 20 18 2 3 45 120 117 Bridgeport 44 19 18 6 1 45 141 147 Hartford 44 18 17 3 6 45 123 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 43 30 11 1 1 62 153 131 Utica 44 22 15 5 2 51 131 131 Syracuse 42 21 14 4 3 49 154 135 Rochester 40 20 17 2 1 43 124 137 Laval 44 17 19 6 2 42 152 161 Cleveland 41 17 19 3 2 39 133 160 Belleville 43 17 22 3 1 38 138 160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 42 24 10 6 2 56 158 120 Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125 Iowa 43 22 14 4 3 51 133 129 Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125 Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145 Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149 Chicago 41 15 22 3 1 34 117 153

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 43 30 11 2 0 62 162 110 Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109 Colorado 42 25 14 3 0 53 127 110 Abbotsford 43 24 15 2 2 52 151 132 Ontario 41 23 16 1 1 48 133 116 Tucson 44 20 20 4 0 44 149 155 Bakersfield 42 18 21 2 1 39 125 137 San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145 Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132 San Diego 44 12 32 0 0 24 113 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Bakersfield 5, Calgary 1

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled