ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-CHINA/SPY-SHOT-UGC

U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

Start: 04 Feb 2023 21:07 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2023 21:10 GMT

The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday, a Reuters witness and U.S. officials said, drawing to a close a dramatic spying saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

