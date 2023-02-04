COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-CHINA/SPY-SHOT-UGC 2

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 04

4 de Febrero de 2023

U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

Start: 04 Feb 2023 20:54 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2023 20:55 GMT

The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday, a Reuters witness and U.S. officials said, drawing to a close a dramatic spying saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

