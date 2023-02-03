COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-CONGO/DEPARTURE -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 03

3 de Febrero de 2023

Pope Francis departs Congo for Juba

Start: 03 Feb 2023 09:06 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2023 09:50 GMT

KINSHASA - The Pope leaves for Juba, South Sudan after a farewell ceremony at Kinshasa's international airport.

SCHEDULE:

0910GMT - Farewell ceremony at Kinshasa "Ndjili" International Airport

0940GMT - Departure from Kinshasa

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Congo (DRC)

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner en el Caribe al impresionante look de Rita Ora en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

De las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner en el Caribe al impresionante look de Rita Ora en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

“Ojalá pueda venir siempre”: Tini está lista para compartir su “Cupido” con México y su poder femenino

Criticaron al Youtuber más famoso del mundo por pagar 1000 cirugías oculares y regalar un Tesla

Ranking de las series más populares de Netflix en Argentina

Pamela Anderson y Tommy Lee, la historia de una loca boda en México y un impactante escándalo sexual

TENDENCIAS

Cuánto vale el nuevo iPhone 14 en Colombia

Cuánto vale el nuevo iPhone 14 en Colombia

Cómo alcanzar un estado óptimo de motivación: la neurociencia tiene 5 ejercicios para lograrlo

Cuáles son los grandes desafíos que enfrentan los países amenazados por la crisis demográfica

El colesterol, ¿es culpable o inocente de la enfermedad cardiovascular?

¿Los hidratos de carbono son todos malos?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

De las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner en el Caribe al impresionante look de Rita Ora en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

De las vacaciones de Kylie Jenner en el Caribe al impresionante look de Rita Ora en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU convocó a una reunión de emergencia ante el hallazgo del globo espía chino

Francia está dispuesta a servir de mediador entre israelíes y palestinos ante la escalada de violencia en Gaza

Al menos dos muertos y un herido grave dejó un bombardeo ruso contra un edificio residencial al noreste de Ucrania

Presentaron una recusación contra dos miembros del tribunal que condenó a Janine Áñez en Bolivia