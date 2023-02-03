COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ITALY-CARNIVAL/VENICE -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 03

3 de Febrero de 2023

Carnival revellers flock to Venice for annual carnival

Start: 04 Feb 2023 18:50 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2023 20:00 GMT

VENICE - Tens of thousands of carnival revellers flock to the lagoon city of Venice for the start of carnival season. A water parade along the Rio di Cannaregio canal will mark the beginning of festivities

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

