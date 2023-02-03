ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/COURT-PROTEST

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Protests against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv

Start: 04 Feb 2023 16:30 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2023 20:30 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Tens of thousands of Israelis expected protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Protesters start to gather in Tel Aviv

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

