ADVISORY ++ FLASH ++ 7296-UKRAINE-CRISIS-EU-VONDERLEYEN-BORRELL

REUTERS

FEB 03

3 de Febrero de 2023

Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrel visit Post office and de-mining site in Ukraine

Start: 03 Feb 2023 12:29 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2023 12:52 GMT

KYIV AND KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends even at the Main Post office and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrel at a de-mining site with the acting Minister of Interior Ihor Klymenko.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

