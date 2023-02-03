ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-RADIATION/NEWSER

search team who found radioactive capsule lost in Western Australia hold news conference.

Start: 03 Feb 2023 01:50 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – Members of the search team who found the radioactive capsule lost in Western Australia hold a news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com