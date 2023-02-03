ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-RADIATION/NEWSER

search team who found radioactive capsule lost in Western Australia hold news conference.
Start: 03 Feb 2023 01:50 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – Members of the search team who found the radioactive capsule lost in Western Australia hold a news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia
DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com