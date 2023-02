WTA Copa Oster Results

Wednesday

At Club Campestre

Cali, Colombia

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

CALI, COLOMBIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Copa Oster at Club Campestre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, def. Aliona Bolsova (3), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fernanda Contreras Gomez (8), Mexico, def. You Xiaodi, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Elvina Kalieva, United States, def. Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Laura Pigossi (2), Brazil, def. Raluca Georgiana Serban, Cyprus, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Kyoka Okamura, Japan, and You Xiaodi, China, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, and Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-4.