Jueves 2 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

2 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 37 15 .712
Philadelphia 33 17 .660 3
Brooklyn 31 20 .608
New York 27 25 .519 10
Toronto 23 29 .442 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 29 23 .558
Atlanta 25 26 .490
Washington 24 26 .480 4
Orlando 20 32 .385 9
Charlotte 15 37 .288 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 17 .667
Cleveland 31 22 .585 4
Indiana 24 28 .462 10½
Chicago 23 27 .460 10½
Detroit 13 39 .250 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 19 .627
Dallas 27 25 .519
New Orleans 26 26 .500
San Antonio 14 38 .269 18½
Houston 13 38 .255 19

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 35 16 .686
Minnesota 27 26 .509 9
Utah 26 26 .500
Portland 25 26 .490 10
Oklahoma City 24 27 .471 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 29 21 .580
L.A. Clippers 29 25 .537 2
Golden State 26 24 .520 3
Phoenix 27 25 .519 3
L.A. Lakers 24 28 .462 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94

Portland 122, Memphis 112

Boston 139, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

