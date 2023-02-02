AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 43 28 10 4 1 61 131 107 Providence 43 25 9 7 2 59 127 114 Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122 Lehigh Valley 42 21 16 3 2 47 124 129 Springfield 43 21 17 1 4 47 130 123 WB/Scranton 42 20 17 2 3 45 118 113 Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143 Hartford 43 17 17 3 6 43 119 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130 Utica 43 22 14 5 2 51 128 127 Syracuse 41 21 14 3 3 48 150 130 Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132 Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157 Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159 Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 42 24 10 6 2 56 158 120 Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125 Iowa 43 22 14 4 3 51 133 129 Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125 Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145 Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149 Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105 Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109 Colorado 42 25 14 3 0 53 127 110 Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131 Ontario 41 23 16 1 1 48 133 116 Tucson 44 20 20 4 0 44 149 155 San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145 Bakersfield 41 17 21 2 1 37 120 136 Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132 San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 7, Tucson 3

Ontario 5, Colorado 2

San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Providence 4, Hartford 2

Syracuse 4, Utica 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2

Iowa 5, Texas 3

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.