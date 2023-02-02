COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-RADIATION/

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 02

2 de Febrero de 2023

News conference in Australia after missing radioactive capsule was found

Start: 02 Feb 2023 06:39 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services hold a news conference a day after a missing radioactive capsule was found.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia.

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Después de 12 años de festejos compartidos, Shakira y Piqué pasarán su primer cumpleaños separados

Después de 12 años de festejos compartidos, Shakira y Piqué pasarán su primer cumpleaños separados

Chuck Berry y su oscura noche en México que lo llevó a prisión por tener sexo con una menor

Michelle Williams admitió que en el cine independiente “descubrió el amor propio”

La organización benéfica de Sean Penn quedó envuelta en problemas financieros y denuncias de acoso sexual

Ozzy Osbourne anunció que no saldrá más de gira porque no está “físicamente capacitado”

TENDENCIAS

7 claves para que las pausas en el trabajo mejoren nuestra concentración y productividad

7 claves para que las pausas en el trabajo mejoren nuestra concentración y productividad

El calendario de las 10 grandes carreras de trail de Argentina en 2023

El vuelo de renovación de las águilas, una creencia para descubrir y creer por un tiempo

Cuáles son las cifras de la deuda Argentina en educación

Ford vs Tesla: ¿será la pelea del futuro en la industria de autos eléctricos?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El presidente de Turquía aseguró que el envío de armas a Ucrania no pondrá fin a la invasión rusa

El presidente de Turquía aseguró que el envío de armas a Ucrania no pondrá fin a la invasión rusa

EEUU y Corea del Sur realizaron ejercicios militares conjuntos ante las amenazas nucleares de Kim Jong-un

La inteligencia artificial permitió identificar una obra desconocida de Lope de Vega

La reina Máxima a 21 años de una boda que estuvo a punto de cancelarse: recuerdos agridulces y carnaval en Aruba

Por qué la pérdida de los humedales latinoamericanos es una amenaza ecológica mundial