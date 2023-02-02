ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-RADIATION/

News conference in Australia after missing radioactive capsule was found
Start: 02 Feb 2023 06:39 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services hold a news conference a day after a missing radioactive capsule was found.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia.
DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com