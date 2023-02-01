COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
NHL Expanded Glance

31 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109 22-1-3 16-6-2 8-4-3
Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136 20-4-4 11-8-4 7-4-2
Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 20-4-1 12-11-0 9-5-0
Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165 11-12-2 15-7-2 6-8-1
Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 13-7-3 11-15-3 9-3-2
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 14-11-1 10-12-2 9-5-0
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 12-10-3 9-9-5 6-8-2
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 11-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 50 33 9 8 74 168 135 17-5-2 16-4-6 13-3-1
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 13-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 13-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 14-8-3 13-12-3 9-4-1
Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 14-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4
N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 15-9-2 10-13-3 9-5-1
Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 10-12-2 11-9-7 6-7-4
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198 11-15-2 4-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 13-5-6 15-8-4 9-2-3
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 18-8-0 14-11-1 13-4-0
Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 15-8-1 12-9-3 8-4-0
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 13-9-3 14-9-0 9-4-1
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 10-12-2 13-13-1 6-9-1
Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 10-8-2 6-20-4 2-6-2
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176 9-16-2 6-13-2 3-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 13-10-3 16-5-2 9-6-2
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 14-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 14-13-0 15-5-4 5-7-2
Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 13-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 14-9-2 10-8-7 9-3-2
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 10-13-1 10-13-2 10-5-0
San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 5-12-7 10-13-4 2-8-6
Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 9-13-1 7-16-4 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

