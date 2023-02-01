NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|19-6
|17-9
|20-11
|Philadelphia
|32
|17
|.653
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|19-8
|13-9
|18-11
|Brooklyn
|31
|19
|.620
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|15-8
|16-11
|21-10
|New York
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|12-13
|15-11
|18-15
|Toronto
|23
|29
|.442
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-12
|8-17
|15-19
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|17-9
|12-14
|13-14
|Atlanta
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|6-4
|L-2
|13-11
|12-15
|17-17
|Washington
|24
|26
|.480
|4
|7-3
|W-6
|12-10
|12-16
|13-15
|Orlando
|20
|31
|.392
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-13
|7-18
|10-21
|Charlotte
|15
|36
|.294
|13½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-16
|8-20
|8-23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|20-5
|13-12
|19-13
|Cleveland
|31
|22
|.585
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-6
|10-16
|18-10
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-10
|10-16
|19-15
|Indiana
|24
|28
|.462
|10
|1-9
|L-3
|16-10
|8-18
|17-14
|Detroit
|13
|39
|.250
|21
|2-8
|L-2
|6-19
|7-20
|5-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|21-3
|11-15
|15-15
|Dallas
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|18-9
|9-16
|19-12
|New Orleans
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|1-9
|L-8
|17-9
|9-16
|16-12
|San Antonio
|14
|37
|.275
|18½
|1-9
|L-6
|9-19
|5-18
|5-29
|Houston
|12
|38
|.240
|20
|2-8
|W-1
|7-17
|5-21
|6-27
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|22-4
|12-12
|25-10
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|.509
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|18-11
|9-15
|18-17
|Utah
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|17-9
|9-17
|19-15
|Oklahoma City
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|15-11
|9-15
|11-14
|Portland
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|10-15
|17-15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|16-11
|12-10
|16-10
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|25
|.528
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|14-11
|14-14
|17-15
|Golden State
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|19-6
|7-18
|15-9
|Phoenix
|27
|25
|.519
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|19-8
|8-17
|20-14
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|13-12
|10-16
|12-17
___
Monday's Games
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111, OT
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Tuesday's Games
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.