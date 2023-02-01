COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Expanded Glance

31 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 36 15 .706 7-3 W-1 19-6 17-9 20-11
Philadelphia 32 17 .653 3 8-2 L-1 19-8 13-9 18-11
Brooklyn 31 19 .620 4-6 W-2 15-8 16-11 21-10
New York 27 24 .529 9 5-5 L-1 12-13 15-11 18-15
Toronto 23 29 .442 13½ 4-6 L-1 15-12 8-17 15-19

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 29 23 .558 7-3 W-1 17-9 12-14 13-14
Atlanta 25 26 .490 6-4 L-2 13-11 12-15 17-17
Washington 24 26 .480 4 7-3 W-6 12-10 12-16 13-15
Orlando 20 31 .392 5-5 W-1 13-13 7-18 10-21
Charlotte 15 36 .294 13½ 4-6 W-2 7-16 8-20 8-23

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 33 17 .660 7-3 W-4 20-5 13-12 19-13
Cleveland 31 22 .585 4-6 L-1 21-6 10-16 18-10
Chicago 23 26 .469 5-5 W-1 13-10 10-16 19-15
Indiana 24 28 .462 10 1-9 L-3 16-10 8-18 17-14
Detroit 13 39 .250 21 2-8 L-2 6-19 7-20 5-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 32 18 .640 5-5 W-1 21-3 11-15 15-15
Dallas 27 25 .519 6 4-6 W-1 18-9 9-16 19-12
New Orleans 26 25 .510 1-9 L-8 17-9 9-16 16-12
San Antonio 14 37 .275 18½ 1-9 L-6 9-19 5-18 5-29
Houston 12 38 .240 20 2-8 W-1 7-17 5-21 6-27

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 34 16 .680 7-3 L-2 22-4 12-12 25-10
Minnesota 27 26 .509 6-4 L-1 18-11 9-15 18-17
Utah 26 26 .500 9 6-4 W-1 17-9 9-17 19-15
Oklahoma City 24 26 .480 10 6-4 L-1 15-11 9-15 11-14
Portland 24 26 .480 10 5-5 W-1 14-11 10-15 17-15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Sacramento 28 21 .571 7-3 W-1 16-11 12-10 16-10
L.A. Clippers 28 25 .528 2 6-4 L-1 14-11 14-14 17-15
Golden State 26 24 .520 6-4 W-3 19-6 7-18 15-9
Phoenix 27 25 .519 6-4 W-2 19-8 8-17 20-14
L.A. Lakers 23 28 .451 6 4-6 L-2 13-12 10-16 12-17

___

Monday's Games

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104

Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

Washington 127, San Antonio 106

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111, OT

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jordi Martin habló de su fuerte pelea con Gerard Piqué y dio su versión de la internación de Clara Chía Martí

Jordi Martin habló de su fuerte pelea con Gerard Piqué y dio su versión de la internación de Clara Chía Martí

Formalizaron los cargos contra Alec Baldwin por el homicidio involuntario de Halyna Hutchins en el set de “Rust”

Los protagonistas de Forrest Gump volverán a compartir pantalla: Tom Hanks y Robin Wright “rejuvenecerán” en su nueva película

Por qué los hijos de Jennifer Lopez y Marc Anthony no asistieron a la boda del cantante con Nadia Ferreira

Murió Cindy Williams, una de las protagonistas de la serie “Laverne & Shirley”

TENDENCIAS

Botellas reutilizables: 4 claves para higienizarlas correctamente, según un experto

Botellas reutilizables: 4 claves para higienizarlas correctamente, según un experto

Como en Terminator: crean un robot que escapa de la cárcel pasando de estado sólido a líquido

YouTube Shorts dará ingresos publicitarios a los creadores de contenido

Cómo cambiar la voz en videos de TikTok

Influenza aviar: reforzaron la vigilancia epidemiológica para evitar el ingreso del virus a la Argentina

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La presidencia de Lula da Silva cumple un mes: un golpe de Estado sofocado, guiños sociales y muchas dudas económicas

La presidencia de Lula da Silva cumple un mes: un golpe de Estado sofocado, guiños sociales y muchas dudas económicas

EEUU acusó a otros cuatro hombres por el asesinato del presidente de Haití: ya fueron extraditados

Un proyecto de ley en Florida propone que las personas puedan portar armas sin necesidad de tener una licencia

La moneda de Venezuela perdió la quinta parte de su valor frente al dólar en enero

Una ONG venezolana y familiares de presos políticos pidieron a la ONU una respuesta más contundente ante las violaciones del régimen chavista