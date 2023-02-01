COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Febrero de 2023
AHL Glance

1 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102
Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112
Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122
WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110
Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127
Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121
Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143
Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130
Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123
Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127
Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132
Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157
Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159
Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 41 24 9 6 2 56 155 115
Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125
Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 128 126
Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125
Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145
Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149
Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105
Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109
Colorado 41 25 13 3 0 53 125 105
Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131
Ontario 40 22 16 1 1 46 128 114
Tucson 43 20 19 4 0 44 146 148
San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145
Bakersfield 40 16 21 2 1 35 113 133
Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132
San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3, Manitoba 2

San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

