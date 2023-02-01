COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/COMET

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 01

1 de Febrero de 2023

'Green Comet' flies by Earth, reaching the minimum distance

Start: 02 Feb 2023 03:45 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2023 05:00 GMT

IN SPACE - A "green comet" known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be seen through a live feed provided by Virtual Telescope Project.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Live event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must credit Virtual Telescope Project and Telescope Live in accompanying paperwork

DIGITAL: Must credit Virtual Telescope Project and Telescope Live in accompanying paperwork

Source: VIRTUAL TELESCOPE PROJECT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

