Martes 31 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Glance

31 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109
Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136
Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141
Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165
Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160
Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155
Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 49 32 9 8 72 163 131
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129
Washington 52 26 20 6 58 162 149
Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153
N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144
Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162
Columbus 50 15 32 3 33 128 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148
Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178
Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196
San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196
Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Carolina 4, Boston 1

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

