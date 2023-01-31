Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Huracan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|Velez Sarsfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|River Plate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Lanus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Tigre
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Boca Juniors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Independiente
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|San Lorenzo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Rosario Central
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|CA Platense
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Newell's
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Banfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belgrano
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sarmiento
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santa Fe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Estudiantes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Argentinos
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barracas Central
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Talleres
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Gimnasia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
___
Friday, Jan. 27
Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4
Saturday, Jan. 28
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2
Talleres 0, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2
Sunday, Jan. 29
CA Platense 2, Newell's 2
Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0
Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Monday, Jan. 30
Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1
Friday, Feb. 3
Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.
Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.