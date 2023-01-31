COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

31 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102
Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112
Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122
WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110
Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127
Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121
Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143
Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130
Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123
Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127
Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132
Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157
Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159
Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 41 24 9 6 2 56 155 115
Milwaukee 41 24 14 1 2 51 148 123
Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 128 126
Manitoba 39 22 14 2 1 47 121 122
Rockford 42 20 16 4 2 46 137 143
Grand Rapids 40 16 20 2 2 36 110 148
Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105
Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109
Colorado 41 25 13 3 0 53 125 105
Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131
Ontario 40 22 16 1 1 46 128 114
Tucson 43 20 19 4 0 44 146 148
San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145
Bakersfield 40 16 21 2 1 35 113 133
Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132
San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0

Manitoba 3, Toronto 2

Syracuse 4, Providence 0

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2

Calgary 4, Ontario 1

Monday's Games

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La Academia de Hollywood indaga si Andrea Riseborough consiguió nominación de forma ilegal

La Academia de Hollywood indaga si Andrea Riseborough consiguió nominación de forma ilegal

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

La causa de la muerte de Lisa Loring y la difícil decisión familiar en los instantes finales de la actriz

Murió Lisa Loring, la primera actriz en interpretar a Merlina, de Los Locos Addams

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: “El sistema está al borde del colapso”

TENDENCIAS

Hallaron que hay memoria genética del vello corporal y creen que aportará una solución a la alopecia

Hallaron que hay memoria genética del vello corporal y creen que aportará una solución a la alopecia

Un análisis de sangre podría detectar el Alzheimer más de tres años antes de su diagnóstico

¿Se puede adelgazar sólo haciendo actividad física?

¿Cómo saber si dos gatos juegan o se pelean?, un estudio tiene la respuesta

Tesla ya comenzó a desarrollar la plataforma para fabricar un auto más accesible

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Hanif Kureishi escribe para pagar su tratamiento médico (aunque tras un accidente no pueda levantar ni un lápiz)

Hanif Kureishi escribe para pagar su tratamiento médico (aunque tras un accidente no pueda levantar ni un lápiz)

Sundance volvió a recibir al público, en una edición 2023 de reconstrucción

La soledad que acecha en pleno siglo XXI: ¿demasiado egoísmo o muy poca autoestima?

El Teatro Colón celebra 40 años de democracia con una puesta monumental en La Rural

Fue biógrafa de Evita, la proscribieron y la rescató Piglia: reeditan la desafiante primera novela de Libertad Demitrópulos