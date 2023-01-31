AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102 Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112 Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122 WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110 Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127 Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121 Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143 Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130 Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123 Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127 Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132 Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157 Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159 Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 41 24 9 6 2 56 155 115 Milwaukee 41 24 14 1 2 51 148 123 Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 128 126 Manitoba 39 22 14 2 1 47 121 122 Rockford 42 20 16 4 2 46 137 143 Grand Rapids 40 16 20 2 2 36 110 148 Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105 Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109 Colorado 41 25 13 3 0 53 125 105 Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131 Ontario 40 22 16 1 1 46 128 114 Tucson 43 20 19 4 0 44 146 148 San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145 Bakersfield 40 16 21 2 1 35 113 133 Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132 San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0

Manitoba 3, Toronto 2

Syracuse 4, Providence 0

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2

Calgary 4, Ontario 1

Monday's Games

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.