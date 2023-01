ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE

Ukrainian and French defence ministers meet in Paris

Start: 31 Jan 2023 11:45 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrives in Paris to meet with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, amid a debate among Kyiv's allies over whether to provide jets for its war against Russia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com