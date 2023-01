Protest in Peru against President Boluarte

Start: 31 Jan 2023 22:23 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 23:23 GMT

LIMA – Protesters take to the streets of Lima to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com