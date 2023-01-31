ADVISORY NATO-STOLTENBERG/JAPAN-DEFENCE --delayed

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
NATO Secretary General visits Japan Self Defense Force air base

Start: 31 Jan 2023 01:48 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 02:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Japanese Self Defense Force's Iruma Air Base in Saitama where he is expected to make a short speech.

