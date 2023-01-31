COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY JERUSALEM-USA/BLINKEN

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 31

31 de Enero de 2023

Blinken holds news conference to conclude Jerusalem, West Bank visit

Start: 31 Jan 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 15:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference to conclude a two-day visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank.

