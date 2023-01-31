ADVISORY BELGIUM-PROTEST/

Belgian public sector protest over lack of staff
Start: 31 Jan 2023 10:07 GMT
End: 31 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Belgium's unions call for a strike in the public sector with a big protest in Brussels to denounce the lack of personnel owing to working conditions and difficulties with recruitment.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Protesters meet
0930GMT March begins
