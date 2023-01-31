COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ASIA-USA/AUSTIN-SOUTHKOREA --UPDATED TIMING --

REUTERS

JAN 31

31 de Enero de 2023

U.S. and S. Korea defense ministers hold newser

Start: 31 Jan 2023 05:58 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 06:46 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korea’s Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup hold a joint news conference after the meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Newser begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

