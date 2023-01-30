COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 30 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

LPGA Tour Schedule

30 de Enero de 2023

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)

Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China

March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.

April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles

May 4-7 _ Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, San Francisco

May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship , TBD

Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

La causa de la muerte de Lisa Loring y la difícil decisión familiar en los instantes finales de la actriz

Murió Lisa Loring, la primera actriz en interpretar a Merlina, de Los Locos Addams

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: “El sistema está al borde del colapso”

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira se casaron en Miami rodeados de estrellas

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles fueron los autos y las marcas con mayores ventas en todo el mundo en 2022

Cuáles fueron los autos y las marcas con mayores ventas en todo el mundo en 2022

Psitacosis en Santa Fe: cómo evolucionan los cuatro pacientes que se contagiaron la enfermedad por un loro

Cinco predicciones que marcarán el mercado de computadores en 2023

Con realidad aumentada se puede ver cómo quedará un tatuaje antes de hacerlo

Esta web permite conocer el tamaño real de un país con respecto a otro en el mundo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

El aumento de la temperatura global afectará a todos los seres vivos, según un estudio

Ucrania prohibió a sus altos funcionarios irse de vacaciones al extranjero

Apple estaría desarrollando un nuevo iPad plegable

El 80% de los presos reclutados por el Grupo Wagner para luchar en Ucrania están muertos o desaparecidos