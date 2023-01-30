COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 30 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Champions Tour Statistics

30 de Enero de 2023

Through Jan. 29

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Steve Stricker, $340,000. 2 (tie), Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir, $137,000. 6 (tie), Alex Cejka, Ernie Els and Kevin Sutherland, $77,000. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $61,000. 10 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Justin Leonard, $52,500. 12 (tie), Fred Couples, Thongchai Jaidee and Jerry Kelly, $42,333. 15 (tie), Scott McCarron, Vijay Singh and David Toms, $36,000. 18 (tie), K.J. Choi, Rocco Mediate, Colin Montgomerie, Corey Pavin and Dicky Pride, $28,600. 23, 3 tied with $24,000.

Scoring

1, 11 tied with .

Driving Distance

1 (tie), Olin Browne, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, 95.24. 5, Dicky Pride, 92.86. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin, 90.48. 9, 4 tied with 88.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 81.92%. 2, Olin Browne, 78.69%. 3, Fred Funk, 78.05%. 4, Paul Goydos, 77.37%. 5, Joe Durant, 76.61%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.58%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.03%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 74.19%. 9, Steven Alker, 73.90%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 73.78%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 90.74%. 2, Steve Stricker, 88.89%. 3 (tie), Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, 85.19%. 5, Mike Weir, 83.33%. 6, 7 tied with 81.48%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 10. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 11. 3, Darren Clarke, 12. 4, Fred Couples, 13. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa, 23. 7, Rod Pampling, 24. 8 (tie), Michael Allen and Corey Pavin, 30. 10, 2 tied with 31.

Putting Average

1, Steve Stricker, 1.625. 2, Ernie Els, 1.628. 3, Darren Clarke, 1.659. 4, Mike Weir, 1.667. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 1.675. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.692. 7, Michael Allen, 1.698. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.703. 9, 2 tied with 1.705.

Birdie Average

1, Mike Weir, 7.67. 2 (tie), Steven Alker and Steve Stricker, 7.33. 4 (tie), Alex Cejka and Ernie Els, 7. 6, Darren Clarke, 6.33. 7 (tie), Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 5.67. 9, 4 tied with 5.33.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 14 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Alex Cejka and Thongchai Jaidee, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 80.00%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Rocco Mediate, 75.00%. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Scott Parel, 71.43%. 8, 6 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 29. 2, Darren Clarke, 53. 3, Fred Couples, 73. 4, Thongchai Jaidee, 75. 5, Alex Cejka, 78. 6, Mike Weir, 85. 7 (tie), Ernie Els and Ken Tanigawa, 95. 9, Steven Alker, 100. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 104.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

La causa de la muerte de Lisa Loring y la difícil decisión familiar en los instantes finales de la actriz

Murió Lisa Loring, la primera actriz en interpretar a Merlina, de Los Locos Addams

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: “El sistema está al borde del colapso”

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira se casaron en Miami rodeados de estrellas

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles fueron los autos y las marcas con mayores ventas en todo el mundo en 2022

Cuáles fueron los autos y las marcas con mayores ventas en todo el mundo en 2022

Psitacosis en Santa Fe: cómo evolucionan los cuatro pacientes que se contagiaron la enfermedad por un loro

Cinco predicciones que marcarán el mercado de computadores en 2023

Con realidad aumentada se puede ver cómo quedará un tatuaje antes de hacerlo

Esta web permite conocer el tamaño real de un país con respecto a otro en el mundo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

Las alarmantes señales de Lisa Marie Presley días previos a su muerte

El aumento de la temperatura global afectará a todos los seres vivos, según un estudio

Ucrania prohibió a sus altos funcionarios irse de vacaciones al extranjero

Apple estaría desarrollando un nuevo iPad plegable

El 80% de los presos reclutados por el Grupo Wagner para luchar en Ucrania están muertos o desaparecidos