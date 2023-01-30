COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 29 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

29 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102
Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112
Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122
WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110
Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127
Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121
Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143
Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130
Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123
Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127
Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132
Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157
Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159
Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 40 23 9 6 2 54 150 111
Milwaukee 41 24 14 1 2 51 148 123
Iowa 41 21 14 3 3 48 124 121
Manitoba 39 22 14 2 1 47 121 122
Rockford 42 20 16 4 2 46 137 143
Grand Rapids 40 16 20 2 2 36 110 148
Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109
Calgary 41 29 10 2 0 60 157 104
Colorado 41 25 13 3 0 53 125 105
Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131
Ontario 39 22 15 1 1 46 127 110
Tucson 43 20 19 4 0 44 146 148
San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145
Bakersfield 40 16 21 2 1 35 113 133
Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132
San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 5, Coachella Valley 2

Laval 7, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Utica 1

Syracuse 7, Hartford 3

Hershey 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Springfield 6, Belleville 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Colorado 5, Texas 1

Tucson 6, Abbotsford 3

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 4

Calgary 6, Henderson 2

Ontario 7, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0

Manitoba 3, Toronto 2

Syracuse 4, Providence 0

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: "El sistema está al borde del colapso"

Qué viene para iPhone y iPad: pagar después, cuenta de ahorros y Apple Music

Unicef alertó que 2,6 millones de menores en Haití necesitarán ayuda humanitaria inmediata en 2023

