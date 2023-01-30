AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|42
|28
|9
|4
|1
|61
|129
|102
|Providence
|42
|24
|9
|7
|2
|57
|123
|112
|Charlotte
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|126
|122
|WB/Scranton
|41
|20
|16
|2
|3
|45
|116
|110
|Lehigh Valley
|41
|20
|16
|3
|2
|45
|119
|127
|Springfield
|42
|20
|17
|1
|4
|45
|127
|121
|Bridgeport
|43
|19
|17
|6
|1
|45
|140
|143
|Hartford
|42
|17
|16
|3
|6
|43
|117
|133
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|42
|29
|11
|1
|1
|60
|149
|130
|Utica
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|125
|123
|Syracuse
|40
|20
|14
|3
|3
|46
|146
|127
|Rochester
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|121
|132
|Laval
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|151
|157
|Cleveland
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|131
|159
|Belleville
|42
|16
|22
|3
|1
|36
|133
|157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|40
|23
|9
|6
|2
|54
|150
|111
|Milwaukee
|41
|24
|14
|1
|2
|51
|148
|123
|Iowa
|41
|21
|14
|3
|3
|48
|124
|121
|Manitoba
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|121
|122
|Rockford
|42
|20
|16
|4
|2
|46
|137
|143
|Grand Rapids
|40
|16
|20
|2
|2
|36
|110
|148
|Chicago
|40
|15
|21
|3
|1
|34
|116
|151
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|39
|28
|7
|3
|1
|60
|147
|109
|Calgary
|41
|29
|10
|2
|0
|60
|157
|104
|Colorado
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|125
|105
|Abbotsford
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|145
|131
|Ontario
|39
|22
|15
|1
|1
|46
|127
|110
|Tucson
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|146
|148
|San Jose
|43
|18
|22
|0
|3
|39
|112
|145
|Bakersfield
|40
|16
|21
|2
|1
|35
|113
|133
|Henderson
|45
|16
|26
|0
|3
|35
|117
|132
|San Diego
|43
|12
|31
|0
|0
|24
|112
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 5, Rochester 3
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Iowa 5, Coachella Valley 2
Laval 7, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2
Providence 5, Utica 1
Syracuse 7, Hartford 3
Hershey 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Springfield 6, Belleville 1
Chicago 3, Rockford 2
Colorado 5, Texas 1
Tucson 6, Abbotsford 3
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 4
Calgary 6, Henderson 2
Ontario 7, San Diego 2
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0
Manitoba 3, Toronto 2
Syracuse 4, Providence 0
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3
Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2
Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.