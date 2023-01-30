ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BALTIC-POLAND

Polish and Baltic foreign ministers hold a newser in Riga

Start: 31 Jan 2023 11:55 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 12:45 GMT

RIGA, LATVIA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, hold news conference after meeting in Riga on the latest security developments, Russia's war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and energy issues, and to sign a declaration on enhancing the cooperation in the region.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Signing ceremony

1210GMT - News conference

