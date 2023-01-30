COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BALTIC-POLAND

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 30

30 de Enero de 2023

Polish and Baltic foreign ministers hold a newser in Riga

Start: 31 Jan 2023 11:55 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2023 12:45 GMT

RIGA, LATVIA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, hold news conference after meeting in Riga on the latest security developments, Russia's war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and energy issues, and to sign a declaration on enhancing the cooperation in the region.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Signing ceremony

1210GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Latvia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

La causa de la muerte de Lisa Loring y la difícil decisión familiar en los instantes finales de la actriz

Cinco predicciones que marcarán el mercado de computadores en 2023

Sicarios masacraron con 50 tiros a 4 personas y un bebé en un fiesta en Ecuador

