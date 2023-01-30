COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 30 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 30

30 de Enero de 2023

French and Australian ministers hold talks in Paris

Start: 30 Jan 2023 14:30 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2023 15:30 GMT

PARIS – France and Australia's foreign and defence ministers on Monday hold the first joint high-level talks since Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States two years ago.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: “El sistema está al borde del colapso”

El discurso viral de Pedro Almodóvar reclamando por el estado de la Sanidad Pública en Madrid: “El sistema está al borde del colapso”

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira se casaron en Miami rodeados de estrellas

El regreso del fenómeno musical RBD que revolucionó a América Latina

La laguna Azul: un amor forzado, un odio provocado y la controversia por el desnudo de una actriz de 14 años

6ix9ine: el rapero que acusó de fraude a Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande, se volvió convicto y ahora regala dinero

TENDENCIAS

Aprobaron en Argentina un nuevo tratamiento para la atrofia muscular espinal

Aprobaron en Argentina un nuevo tratamiento para la atrofia muscular espinal

Cuáles son los síntomas de la falta de vitamina B12 y qué alimentos consumir para evitarlos

Inflamación y envejecimiento cerebral: cuáles son los nuevos hallazgos de la ciencia sobre esta relación

Silvia Gold y su batalla incansable por las 21 enfermedades tropicales desatendidas que tienen en vilo al mundo

El uso frecuente de redes sociales podría provocar cambios en el cerebro de los adolescentes, según un estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ucrania impulsa su plan para lograr su adhesión a la Unión Europea en un plazo de dos años

Ucrania impulsa su plan para lograr su adhesión a la Unión Europea en un plazo de dos años

Los 10 acontecimientos clave para entender la crisis en Perú

Boris Johnson reveló que Putin amenazó con atacarlo con un misil durante una llamada telefónica: “Solo tomaría un minuto”

La OTAN pidió a Corea del Sur exportar armamento a Ucrania para la defensa de la invasión rusa

EEUU no descarta una acción militar contra Irán si no retoma el acuerdo nuclear