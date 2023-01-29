COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 29 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

29 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 32 23 7 2 0 48 130 83
Huntsville 34 21 11 1 1 44 124 104
Roanoke 32 20 10 2 0 43 106 80
Birmingham 33 21 11 1 0 43 129 99
Knoxville 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 112
Evansville 35 19 14 2 0 40 118 116
Pensacola 33 18 15 0 0 36 116 109
Fayetteville 34 15 17 2 0 32 98 107
Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101
Macon 29 5 22 2 0 12 76 130
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 4, Quad City 0

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Saturday's Games

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2

Birmingham 5, Quad City 2

Evansville 8, Macon 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

