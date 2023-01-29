NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 49 38 6 5 81 186 105 22-1-3 16-5-2 8-4-3 Carolina 48 31 9 8 70 159 130 15-5-2 16-4-6 13-3-1 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 13-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2 Toronto 50 30 12 8 68 168 135 19-4-4 11-8-4 7-4-2 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 20-4-1 12-11-0 9-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 13-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 14-8-3 12-11-3 8-4-1 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 14-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 11-12-2 15-7-1 6-8-1 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 13-7-3 11-15-3 9-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 51 24 22 5 53 146 143 14-9-2 10-13-3 9-5-1 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 10-12-2 11-9-7 6-7-4 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 12-10-3 9-9-5 6-8-2 Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155 14-11-1 9-12-2 8-5-0 Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184 11-13-1 9-13-3 4-9-1 Columbus 49 15 31 3 33 127 191 11-15-1 4-16-2 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 13-5-6 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 51 31 19 1 63 163 135 17-8-0 14-11-1 12-4-0 Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178 14-9-2 14-9-4 9-4-2 Seattle 48 28 15 5 61 174 150 12-10-3 16-5-2 9-6-2 Vegas 50 29 18 3 61 159 146 14-13-0 15-5-3 5-7-2 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 12-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 13-9-3 14-9-0 9-4-1 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 14-9-2 10-8-7 9-3-2 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 14-8-1 12-9-3 8-4-0 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 50 23 24 3 49 154 181 10-12-2 13-12-1 6-8-1 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 10-13-1 10-13-2 10-5-0 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 5-12-7 10-13-4 2-8-6 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 10-8-2 6-20-3 2-6-2 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204 8-13-1 7-16-4 6-6-1 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169 9-16-2 6-12-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Montreal 0

San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.