NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 49 38 6 5 81 186 105 Carolina 48 31 9 8 70 159 130 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 Toronto 50 30 12 8 68 168 135 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 N.Y. Islanders 51 24 22 5 53 146 143 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155 Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184 Columbus 49 15 31 3 33 127 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 51 31 19 1 63 163 135 Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178 Seattle 48 28 15 5 61 174 150 Vegas 50 29 18 3 61 159 146 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 50 23 24 3 49 154 181 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Montreal 0

San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.