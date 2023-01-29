THROUGH JANUARY 28
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1802
|56
|1.86
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|83
|2.26
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|2.26
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|67
|2.29
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|2.34
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|23
|1344
|53
|2.37
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|86
|2.38
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|89
|2.46
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|39
|2318
|95
|2.46
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|13
|745
|31
|2.50
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|90
|2.51
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|33
|1887
|80
|2.54
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|18
|1059
|45
|2.55
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|772
|33
|2.56
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|13
|722
|31
|2.58
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|836
|36
|2.58
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|2.60
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|21
|1171
|52
|2.66
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|944
|42
|2.67
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1802
|25
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|39
|2318
|23
|15
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|23
|12
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|35
|1999
|23
|7
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|21
|7
|7
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|21
|8
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|21
|5
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|20
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|37
|2190
|19
|13
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|19
|13
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|38
|2179
|18
|17
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|34
|1962
|17
|11
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|16
|16
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|31
|1774
|16
|10
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|23
|1344
|16
|5
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|37
|2123
|15
|14
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|33
|1887
|15
|13
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|25
|1383
|15
|8
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|19
|1065
|15
|3
|0
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1802
|56
|836
|.937
|25
|3
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|86
|1038
|.923
|16
|16
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|83
|999
|.923
|21
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|39
|2318
|95
|1140
|.923
|23
|15
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|499
|.922
|11
|7
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|37
|2190
|100
|1143
|.920
|19
|13
|5
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|995
|.919
|20
|11
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|90
|1014
|.918
|23
|12
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|89
|992
|.918
|21
|8
|7
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|944
|42
|467
|.917
|9
|6
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|67
|744
|.917
|21
|5
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|33
|1887
|80
|883
|.917
|15
|13
|4
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|836
|36
|396
|.917
|7
|7
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|23
|1344
|53
|576
|.916
|16
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|28
|1604
|78
|829
|.914
|13
|10
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|457
|.914
|12
|3
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|93
|975
|.913
|19
|13
|3
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|33
|1887
|5
|15
|13
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|4
|21
|7
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|4
|16
|16
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|39
|2318
|3
|23
|15
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|35
|2086
|3
|13
|17
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|35
|1999
|3
|23
|7
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|34
|1962
|3
|17
|11
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|38
|2179
|2
|18
|17
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|2
|19
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|2
|20
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1802
|2
|25
|3
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|2
|21
|5
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|26
|1357
|2
|10
|10
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|23
|1344
|2
|16
|5
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|18
|1059
|2
|12
|2
|3