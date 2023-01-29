COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
AHL Glance

28 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 40 27 8 4 1 59 122 97
Providence 40 23 8 7 2 55 118 107
Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122
Lehigh Valley 40 20 15 3 2 45 116 120
WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110
Springfield 41 19 17 1 4 43 121 120
Hartford 41 17 15 3 6 43 114 126
Bridgeport 42 18 17 6 1 43 138 143

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 41 29 10 1 1 60 147 127
Utica 41 22 13 5 1 50 124 118
Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132
Syracuse 38 18 14 3 3 42 135 124
Laval 42 16 18 6 2 40 144 153
Cleveland 39 16 18 3 2 37 127 152
Belleville 41 16 21 3 1 36 132 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 39 23 8 6 2 54 149 106
Milwaukee 40 23 14 1 2 49 144 121
Iowa 40 20 14 3 3 46 119 119
Manitoba 38 21 14 2 1 45 118 120
Rockford 41 20 16 3 2 45 135 140
Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141
Chicago 38 14 20 3 1 32 110 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 38 28 6 3 1 60 145 104
Calgary 40 28 10 2 0 58 151 102
Colorado 40 24 13 3 0 51 120 104
Abbotsford 40 23 13 2 2 50 140 120
Ontario 38 21 15 1 1 44 120 108
Tucson 41 18 19 4 0 40 135 143
San Jose 42 18 21 0 3 39 108 140
Henderson 44 16 25 0 3 35 115 126
Bakersfield 39 15 21 2 1 33 108 129
San Diego 42 12 30 0 0 24 110 162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Utica 1, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 4

Texas 4, Colorado 1

Toronto 2, Manitoba 1

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 4, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

