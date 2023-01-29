AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|40
|27
|8
|4
|1
|59
|122
|97
|Providence
|40
|23
|8
|7
|2
|55
|118
|107
|Charlotte
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|126
|122
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|20
|15
|3
|2
|45
|116
|120
|WB/Scranton
|41
|20
|16
|2
|3
|45
|116
|110
|Springfield
|41
|19
|17
|1
|4
|43
|121
|120
|Hartford
|41
|17
|15
|3
|6
|43
|114
|126
|Bridgeport
|42
|18
|17
|6
|1
|43
|138
|143
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|41
|29
|10
|1
|1
|60
|147
|127
|Utica
|41
|22
|13
|5
|1
|50
|124
|118
|Rochester
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|121
|132
|Syracuse
|38
|18
|14
|3
|3
|42
|135
|124
|Laval
|42
|16
|18
|6
|2
|40
|144
|153
|Cleveland
|39
|16
|18
|3
|2
|37
|127
|152
|Belleville
|41
|16
|21
|3
|1
|36
|132
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|39
|23
|8
|6
|2
|54
|149
|106
|Milwaukee
|40
|23
|14
|1
|2
|49
|144
|121
|Iowa
|40
|20
|14
|3
|3
|46
|119
|119
|Manitoba
|38
|21
|14
|2
|1
|45
|118
|120
|Rockford
|41
|20
|16
|3
|2
|45
|135
|140
|Grand Rapids
|38
|15
|19
|2
|2
|34
|103
|141
|Chicago
|38
|14
|20
|3
|1
|32
|110
|144
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|38
|28
|6
|3
|1
|60
|145
|104
|Calgary
|40
|28
|10
|2
|0
|58
|151
|102
|Colorado
|40
|24
|13
|3
|0
|51
|120
|104
|Abbotsford
|40
|23
|13
|2
|2
|50
|140
|120
|Ontario
|38
|21
|15
|1
|1
|44
|120
|108
|Tucson
|41
|18
|19
|4
|0
|40
|135
|143
|San Jose
|42
|18
|21
|0
|3
|39
|108
|140
|Henderson
|44
|16
|25
|0
|3
|35
|115
|126
|Bakersfield
|39
|15
|21
|2
|1
|33
|108
|129
|San Diego
|42
|12
|30
|0
|0
|24
|110
|162
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Laval 2
Utica 1, Syracuse 0
Charlotte 4, Rochester 2
Hartford 2, Providence 1
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 5, Belleville 1
Milwaukee 8, Rockford 4
Texas 4, Colorado 1
Toronto 2, Manitoba 1
Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3
San Jose 4, Henderson 1
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 5, Rochester 3
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.