ADVISORY --FLASH--2282-BRITAIN-POLITICS/ZAHAWI

Nadhim Zahawi sacked as Tory Chairman over 'breach of ministerial code'
Start: 29 Jan 2023 09:15 GMT
End: 29 Jan 2023 09:17 GMT
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Part no use UK broadcasters
DIGITAL: Part no use UK broadcasters
Source: UK POOL / PARLIAMENT TV / REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com