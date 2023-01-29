ADVISORY --FLASH--2282-BRITAIN-POLITICS/ZAHAWI

Nadhim Zahawi sacked as Tory Chairman over 'breach of ministerial code'

Start: 29 Jan 2023 09:15 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2023 09:17 GMT

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

