NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|48
|38
|6
|4
|80
|183
|101
|22-1-3
|16-5-1
|8-4-2
|Toronto
|50
|30
|12
|8
|68
|168
|135
|19-4-4
|11-8-4
|7-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|15
|1
|63
|170
|139
|19-4-1
|12-11-0
|9-5-0
|Buffalo
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|183
|162
|11-12-2
|15-7-1
|6-8-1
|Florida
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|174
|180
|12-7-3
|11-15-3
|8-3-2
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|12-10-3
|9-9-5
|6-8-2
|Ottawa
|48
|22
|23
|3
|47
|141
|155
|13-11-1
|9-12-2
|7-5-0
|Montreal
|49
|20
|25
|4
|44
|130
|179
|11-13-1
|9-12-3
|4-8-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|48
|31
|9
|8
|70
|159
|130
|15-5-2
|16-4-6
|13-3-1
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|13-10-2
|19-3-2
|9-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|13-9-4
|14-5-4
|6-6-1
|Washington
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|161
|144
|14-8-3
|12-11-3
|8-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|48
|24
|15
|9
|57
|157
|147
|14-5-4
|10-10-5
|5-4-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|24
|22
|5
|53
|146
|143
|14-9-2
|10-13-3
|9-5-1
|Philadelphia
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49
|138
|162
|10-12-2
|10-9-7
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|49
|15
|31
|3
|33
|127
|191
|11-15-1
|4-16-2
|4-11-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|13-5-6
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|163
|131
|17-7-0
|14-11-1
|12-4-0
|Minnesota
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|148
|136
|14-8-1
|12-9-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|147
|131
|12-9-3
|14-9-0
|8-4-1
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|14-7-3
|10-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|23
|3
|49
|152
|177
|10-12-2
|13-11-1
|6-7-1
|Arizona
|49
|16
|28
|5
|37
|130
|175
|10-8-2
|6-20-3
|2-6-2
|Chicago
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|115
|169
|9-16-2
|6-12-2
|3-9-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|51
|28
|17
|6
|62
|167
|173
|14-9-2
|14-8-4
|9-4-2
|Seattle
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|174
|150
|12-10-3
|16-5-2
|9-6-2
|Vegas
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|159
|146
|14-13-0
|15-5-3
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|180
|160
|12-11-3
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|14-9-2
|10-8-7
|9-3-2
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|10-13-1
|10-13-2
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|50
|14
|25
|11
|39
|151
|192
|5-12-7
|9-13-4
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|123
|204
|8-13-1
|7-16-4
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Chicago 5, Calgary 1
Arizona 5, St. Louis 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1
Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Florida 3
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT
Vancouver 5, Columbus 2
Calgary 5, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.