NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101 Carolina 48 31 9 8 70 159 130 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 Toronto 50 30 12 8 68 168 135 Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 N.Y. Islanders 51 24 22 5 53 146 143 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 174 180 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162 Ottawa 48 22 23 3 47 141 155 Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179 Columbus 49 15 31 3 33 127 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131 Los Angeles 51 28 17 6 62 167 173 Seattle 48 28 15 5 61 174 150 Vegas 50 29 18 3 61 159 146 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 50 14 25 11 39 151 192 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.