COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MEMPHIS-POLICE/PROTEST

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 28

27 de Enero de 2023

Protesters gather in Memphis as police release Tyre Nichols video

Start: 28 Jan 2023 00:26 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 00:45 GMT

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA - Demonstrators gather in Martyr's park as Memphis police prepare to release a series of videos showing the incident in which five police officers, now charged with murder, in a traffic stop that authorities say resulted in the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tras quemarse el rostro por la explosión de uno de sus autos, Jay Leno se cayó de su moto: tiene varios huesos rotos

Tras quemarse el rostro por la explosión de uno de sus autos, Jay Leno se cayó de su moto: tiene varios huesos rotos

La mamá de Gerard Piqué está disgustada con las actitudes de Shakira: “Le afectan mucho”

Lista de los 10 videos en YouTube que son tendencia en Argentina este día

Shakira estará en el Museo de los Grammy con lo mejor de su carrera

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

TENDENCIAS

La FDA planteó flexibilizar las reglas de donación de sangre para hombres homosexuales y bisexuales

La FDA planteó flexibilizar las reglas de donación de sangre para hombres homosexuales y bisexuales

Los detalles de la investigación por el brote de intoxicación alimentaria con carnes y achuras en Berazategui

Cómo quitar los recuerdos en Google Photos

The Last of Us: ciberdelincuentes aprovechan el éxito de la serie y están robando datos

Twitter cambia el tipo de fuente para combatir las cuentas falsas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

DEA destituyó al director de México en medio de una investigación por mala conducta y el auge del fentanilo

DEA destituyó al director de México en medio de una investigación por mala conducta y el auge del fentanilo

Un hombre murió aplastado por un urinario retráctil en Londres

Arrestaron a tres hombres acusados de planificar el asesinato de la disidente iraní Masih Alinejad

Francia denunció irregularidades en el juicio contra dos mujeres que fueron condenadas en Nicaragua

Israel condenó el ataque terrorista en Jerusalén: “Actuaremos decisivamente contra los responsables”