Agencias

ADVISORY MEMPHIS-POLICE/NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 28

28 de Enero de 2023

News conference on police beating of Tyre Nichols

Start: 28 Jan 2023 15:57 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 15:57 GMT

MEMPHIS, TN – Local political leaders, including State Representative Joe Towns Jr., hold news conference after police release tape showing police officers kicking and hitting a Black motorist who died three days later.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL:NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

