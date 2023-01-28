ADVISORY MEMPHIS-POLICE/NEWSER

News conference on police beating of Tyre Nichols
Start: 28 Jan 2023 15:57 GMT
End: 28 Jan 2023 15:57 GMT
MEMPHIS, TN – Local political leaders, including State Representative Joe Towns Jr., hold news conference after police release tape showing police officers kicking and hitting a Black motorist who died three days later.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL:NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com