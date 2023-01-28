ADVISORY MEMPHIS-POLICE/NEW YORK AERIALS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
27 de Enero de 2023

Aerials of NYC protest after police release Tyre Nichols video

Start: 28 Jan 2023 02:01 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 02:16 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - Demonstrators gather in New York as Memphis police prepare to release a series of videos showing the incident in which five police officers, now charged with murder, in a traffic stop that authorities say resulted in the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE WABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

