Sábado 28 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-SCENE MORNING

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 28

28 de Enero de 2023

Scene of attack morning after gunman killed seven in Jerusalem

Start: 28 Jan 2023 05:48 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 07:12 GMT

JERUSALEM - Morning views of scene of attack by a Palestinian gunman on Friday (January 27) who killed seven people and wounded three others by a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

