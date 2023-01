ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5770-MEMPHIS-POLICE/VIDEO-UPDATE

Bodycam video shows police beating, subduing Tyre Nichols

Start: 28 Jan 2023 00:47 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 00:54 GMT

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES - Bodycam video shows police beating, subduing Tyre Nichols

==

VARIOUS OF POLICE BODYCAM VIDEO OF POLICE INTERACTION AND BEATING THAT LED TO

DEATH OF TYRE NICHOLS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com